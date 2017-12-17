(credit: FabrikaSimf/shutterstock)

If you’re going to raise a glass this holiday season, it might as well be filled with a delicious cocktail. Some of the best bars and restaurants across Los Angeles are shaking and stirring seasonal libations that are certainly worthy of a toast.



Glogg

www.accomplicebar.com Accomplice Bar3811 Grand View Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90066(323) 574-7610 If you’re looking for a tropical twist on this Swedish mulled wine, head on over to Mar Vista. Accomplice bar manager Gabby Mlynarcyzk marries traditional Glogg spices with pineapple and falernum – a syrup often used in Tiki drinks – bringing a warm weather vibe to this hot beverage.



Old Acquaintance

www.redbird.la Redbird114 E. 2nd St.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 788-1191 One of the best happy hours in town is getting a whole lot merrier this season. Redbird will be offering an impressive selection of winter cocktails for only $8 on weekdays from 4pm-7pm. One of the highlights is Old Acquaintance, a sweet and citrusy combo of Hennessy VSOP, crème de pamplemousse, lemon, honey and sparkling white wine. This is a drink you won’t soon forget.



Clifton’s Egg Nog

www.cliftonsla.com Clifton’s Republic648 S. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90014(213) 627-1673 Egg nog may be one of the most polarizing beverages of the season, but Clifton’s version is sure to sway the haters. This white-as-snow winter staple, made with vanilla, nutmeg cinnamon, cream, and, of course, egg, is kicked up a couple of notches with the one-two punch of rum and cognac. There’s no better way to enjoy this classic cocktail than at this classic cafeteria.



Cosmopolita

www.rossoblula.com Rossoblu1124 San Julian St.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 749-1099 This addictive frozen concoction should make up for the lack of snow in Los Angeles. Rossoblu, which specializes in Bolognese cuisine, serves up an Italian-spin on the Cosmopolitan combining vodka, Luxardo bitters and lime with the tangy addition of Douglas Fir cranberry shrub. One sip will make you feel like you’re walking through a winter wonderland.



Negroni Reflection

www.gwenla.com Gwen6600 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 946-7513 If you were lucky enough to dine at Maude this past March, you’d know that chef Curtis Stone is quite familiar with the versatility of a beet. Over at his sister restaurant Gwen, the ruby red root vegetable is a welcome addition to the Negroni Reflection which is featured on Hollywood hotspot’s winter cocktail menu. Beetroot-infused Great King Street scotch is combined with Tempus Fugit Gran Classico bitters, Contratto Fernet and Cocchi Vermouth di Torinoand for an innovative take on this Italian staple that certainly can’t be beat.



La Drinka

www.213hospitality.com Tony’s Saloon2017 E. 7th St.Los Angeles, CA 90021(213) 622-5523 Downtown favorite Tony’s Saloon has an extra special winter cocktail menu, with drinks that are inspired by some of its neighbors. La Drinka is their shoutout to popular food truck La Reyna Tacos. This sweet and spicy tequila-based cocktail, featuring pineapple, agave, and a splash of the chile liqueur Ancho Reyes Verde is sure to heat things up as the temperature cools off.



Ginger Snap

www.sushiroku.com Sushi Roku1401 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-4771 Enjoy a classic holiday treat in liquid form at this popular Japanese chainlet. Wild Turkey honey whiskey is spiced with ginger along with bitters, lemon, and mint which adds a touch of wintergreen freshness. Ginger goes hand in hand with sushi and the Ginger Snap is certainly no exception.



Harvard Buttered Rum

www.harvardandstone.com Harvard & Stone5221 Hollywood Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90027(747) 231-0699 This creamy, colonial era delight is taken to new heights at the always festive Harvard & Stone. Licor 43, a Spanish spirit with, you guessed it, 43 different ingredients, adds welcome notes of citrus and vanilla to the traditional combination of dark rum, butter and spices. A mug of Harvard Buttered Rum will make you feel all warm and cozy like a Christmas sweater.



Article by Dave Klein.