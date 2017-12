SEATTLE (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams shellacked the Seattle Seahawks Sunday with a devastating 42-7 win.

Undoubtedly, the game’s star was Rams running back Todd Gurley, who had 180 scrimmage yards for four touchdowns.

By comparison, the entire Seahawks team had a total of 149 yards the entire game.

Of course, Gurley also ticked off a lot of fantasy football players.

This puts the Rams just two games away from the NFC West title and one step closer to the Super Bowl.

The clock runs out and the Rams have defeated Seattle 42-7. With the win, the Rams have improved their record to 10-4, and have a two-game lead in the NFC West with two games left. L.A. can clinch a division title with a W over Tennessee next week. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) December 18, 2017

