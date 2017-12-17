WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — Authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for attempted murder and a series of break-ins in West Covina.
Police said they located suspect Christopher Phillip Arenas last night just before midnight hiding behind the $3.99 Pizza Company (2435 S. Azusa Avenue in West Covina.)
Arenas initially ran from the police but was eventually found hiding in some bushes, officials said.
He was booked at the West Covina Police Department.
RELATED LINK: Intruder Lost His Shorts After Hurriedly Fleeing Big Homeowner — ‘He Screamed Like A Banshee’
On Saturday evening, KCAL9’s Robert Gray interviewed West Covina neighbors who wanted Arenas caught.
Arenas is accused of severely beating a 68-year-old woman, stealing at least one car and wrecking it as well as breaking into several homes.
The suspect encountered homeowner Harold Cox, self-described as a large man.
When Arenas ran into Cox, the homeowner went after him and almost apprehended him.
“He screamed bloody murder,” Cox said, “Screaming like a banshee. I don’t know if it was the size of me or if he thought I had a weapon, but he just took off.”