SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities say they have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the death of his girlfriend in Santa Ana.
Prentis John Hill of Santa Ana was arrested around 7 p.m. after police received information that he had walked into the emergency room of a hospital in Costa Mesa.
Hill, who was the live-in boyfriend of Shannon Pearce Likens, has been booked into the Santa Ana Jail on suspicion of homicide.
Earlier in the day, officers had responded to a domestic violation call at an apartment on West 4th Street.
When they arrived, they entered the apartment and found Likens on the floor bleeding.
Officer began life-saving measures but paramedics declared her dead at the scene.
Tenants of the apartment building reported to police that a male suspect had fled the building after the violent altercation.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with more information on the case was asked to call the Santa Ana Homicide section at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS