LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities say high winds have spurred power outages across Southern California on Sunday.
According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, approximately 4,810 customers were without power in the Hollywood Hills area as well as in Eagle Rock.
Elsewhere, in Malibu, Southern California Edison has reported power outages impacting the area and surrounding communities, including Camino de Buena Ventura, above Encinal Canyon, and in the unincorporated county section of Corral Canyon.
Authorities said additional outages may be expected throughout the day due to the high winds.