Filed Under:Local TV

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities say high winds have spurred power outages across Southern California on Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, approximately 4,810 customers were without power in the Hollywood Hills area as well as in Eagle Rock.

Elsewhere, in Malibu, Southern California Edison has reported power outages impacting the area and surrounding communities, including Camino de Buena Ventura, above Encinal Canyon, and in the unincorporated county section of Corral Canyon.

Authorities said additional outages may be expected throughout the day due to the high winds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch