(Credit: Matthew Murphy)
With “Hamilton” vacating the Pantages after its near 6 month run, it’s time for some new theatrical action to hit the stage. Four popular musicals and one toe-tapping theatrical show unfold stories of joy, hope, despair, love, passion, revenge, and old-fashioned rock’n’roll to start 2018 off right. Explore what’s coming to the Pantages Theatre this winter and spring.
aladdin Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages (Winter 2018)

(Credit: Cylla von Tiedemann & Deen Van Meer)


Disney’s Aladdin
Dates: January 10- March 31, 2018

This thrilling new production of the classic Disney film brings the rags to riches story of Aladdin and his precocious Genie onto the stage for theater audiences this January through March. The Broadway production features everyone’s favorite songs from the film as well as new music and lyrics by legends Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin. This family-friendly classic tale will carry you away to a “whole new world.”

love never dies Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages (Winter 2018)

(Credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg)


Love Never Dies
DateS: April 3-22, 2018

With over 50 international awards, “Love Never Dies,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, is a must-see at the Pantages this April. Set 10 years after the close of The Phantom of the Opera, the new story follows Christine Daaé, her husband Raoul, and their son Gustave as they journey to America to perform for an anonymous fan.

stomp Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages (Winter 2018)

(Credit: Steve McNicholas)


Stomp
Dates: April 24-29, 2018

The international percussion sensation, “Stomp,” returns to Los Angeles this April with its dynamic and unique theatrical production that you must see to fully appreciate. New additions and routines have been added to the touring show, including utilizing large props including tractor tire inner tubes (pictured above). Join the beat of this fun-filled, musical evening.

school of rock Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages (Winter 2018)

(Credit: Tristram Kenton)


School of Rock
Dates: May 3-27, 2018

From the musical mind of Andrew Lloyd Webber comes “School of Rock,” an energizing musical based on the hit film of the same name. The play follows a substitute teacher who transforms a group of highly intelligent children (who all play their live instruments on stage!) into an awesome rock band. A romp for the whole family, don’t miss the lessons weaved throughout this hit.
 

the color purple Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages (Winter 2018)

(Credit: Matthew Murphy)


The Color Purple
Dates: May 29-June 17, 2018

Tony-Award winner for Best Musical Revival, “The Color Purple,” directed by John Doyle, follows a young woman in 1930s American South during a time of racism and hatred, sadly not all that different from our fissured modern society today. The musical is based on the 1982 Pulitzer-Prize winning novel of the same name by Alice Walker, as well as the 1985 motion picture that also received critical acclaim. Due to violence, the musical is recommended for ages 12 and up.

