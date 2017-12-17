(Credit: Matthew Murphy)

With “Hamilton” vacating the Pantages after its near 6 month run, it’s time for some new theatrical action to hit the stage. Four popular musicals and one toe-tapping theatrical show unfold stories of joy, hope, despair, love, passion, revenge, and old-fashioned rock’n’roll to start 2018 off right. Explore what’s coming to the Pantages Theatre this winter and spring.



Disney’s Aladdin

Dates: January 10- March 31, 2018 Dates: January 10- March 31, 2018 This thrilling new production of the classic Disney film brings the rags to riches story of Aladdin and his precocious Genie onto the stage for theater audiences this January through March. The Broadway production features everyone’s favorite songs from the film as well as new music and lyrics by legends Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin. This family-friendly classic tale will carry you away to a “whole new world.”



Love Never Dies

DateS: April 3-22, 2018 DateS: April 3-22, 2018 With over 50 international awards, “Love Never Dies,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, is a must-see at the Pantages this April. Set 10 years after the close of The Phantom of the Opera, the new story follows Christine Daaé, her husband Raoul, and their son Gustave as they journey to America to perform for an anonymous fan.



Stomp

Dates: April 24-29, 2018 Dates: April 24-29, 2018 The international percussion sensation, “Stomp,” returns to Los Angeles this April with its dynamic and unique theatrical production that you must see to fully appreciate. New additions and routines have been added to the touring show, including utilizing large props including tractor tire inner tubes (pictured above). Join the beat of this fun-filled, musical evening.



School of Rock

Dates: May 3-27, 2018 Dates: May 3-27, 2018 From the musical mind of Andrew Lloyd Webber comes “School of Rock,” an energizing musical based on the hit film of the same name. The play follows a substitute teacher who transforms a group of highly intelligent children (who all play their live instruments on stage!) into an awesome rock band. A romp for the whole family, don’t miss the lessons weaved throughout this hit.





The Color Purple

Dates: May 29-June 17, 2018 Dates: May 29-June 17, 2018 Tony-Award winner for Best Musical Revival, “The Color Purple,” directed by John Doyle, follows a young woman in 1930s American South during a time of racism and hatred, sadly not all that different from our fissured modern society today. The musical is based on the 1982 Pulitzer-Prize winning novel of the same name by Alice Walker, as well as the 1985 motion picture that also received critical acclaim. Due to violence, the musical is recommended for ages 12 and up.