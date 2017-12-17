(Credit: Cohn Restaurant Group)

Situated between bustling downtown Los Angeles and upscale Orange County, Long Beach has plenty of restaurants to keep diners intrigued. Because most of Southern California is a haven for foodies who love the blending of innovation and tradition, local food is delicious but it is also unique. These restaurants are some of the best in the city of Long Beach.



Simmzy’s

5271 East 2nd Street

Long Beach, CA 90803

(562) 439-5590

www.simmzys.com 5271 East 2nd StreetLong Beach, CA 90803(562) 439-5590 Simmzy’s is one of the best places to dine in Long Beach. The atmosphere on 2nd Street is always a treat and the open-air dining room and communal seating ensure that it’s easy to kick back, relax and mingle with other diners. While guests can select burgers or tacos, some of the standouts include the California chicken sandwich, the fish tacos, any of the pizzas and the shrimp and avocado salad. They also offer an impressive selection of beers and wines.



Restauration

2708 East 4th Street

Long Beach, CA 90814

(562) 439-8822

www.restaurationlb.com 2708 East 4th StreetLong Beach, CA 90814(562) 439-8822 Restauration, which combines the words “restaurant and “restoration,” brings modern food together with traditional culinary flavors. Sourcing from Southern and Central California, the ingredients include seasonal ingredients that are responsibly grown. Along with a large selection of craft beer, expect to find things like shrimp and grits, roasted duck, burgers, short ribs and chili-spiced octopus. Handmade tables and repurposed lights give it a homey feel while the patio, complete with gardens and fireplaces, offers a place to sit and stay awhile.



The Sky Room

40 South Locust Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 983-2703

www.theskyroom.com 40 South Locust AvenueLong Beach, CA 90802(562) 983-2703 Located on the top of a nearby hotel, The Sky Room offers spectacular views and has long been considered one of the city’s best restaurants. Take in the sparkling lights sprawling out around the upscale spot as you sip on one of the more than 18,000 bottles of wine in the restaurant’s cellar. The Sky Room specializes in seafood and steak, offering clams, oysters, charcuterie, sea bass, filet mignon, salmon, short rib, strip steak and more. A vast dessert menu can’t be missed either, as it includes everything from crème brulee and ricotta cheesecake to bread pudding, sorbet and fresh berries.



The Attic

3441 East Broadway

Long Beach, CA 90803

(562) 433-0153

www.theatticonbroadway.com 3441 East BroadwayLong Beach, CA 90803(562) 433-0153 Whether you stop by for brunch, lunch or dinner, you’re sure to find something you’re craving on the unique Southern menu. Filled with creative twists on classic comfort foods, the restaurant, which is set in an old Craftsman-style house, is a fun place to enjoy a meal. The most unique dish on the menu is easily the popular Mac N Cheetos, six special macaroni and cheese offerings that are topped with flaming hot Cheetos. Diners can also savor jumbalaya, a shrimp po’ boy sandwich, fried chicken, chicken pot pie, short rib poutine or fried pickles, among others. For brunch, it’s chicken and waffles, hash, shrimp and grits, omelets and eggs benedicts.



4th and Olive

743 East 4th Street

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 269-0731

www.4thandolive.com 743 East 4th StreetLong Beach, CA 90802(562) 269-0731 Take a trip to the French countryside with 4th and Olive, a popular Long Beach restaurant that offers a seasonally-changing menu and unbelievable food inspired by the Alsace region of France. With fresh and organic produce, high-quality meat and other hand-selected ingredients, meals are tasty as ever. Choose from pork loin chops, white sea bass, duck leg confit, whole trout house-made sausages and more. The restaurant also offers brunch, featuring breakfast dishes like top sirloin with eggs, smoked salmon toast, German pancakes and venison hash as well as lunch-centric items like a French dip sandwich, a hamburger and a chopped salad.



Michael’s On Naples

5620 East 2nd Street

Long Beach, CA 90803

(562) 439-7080

www.michaelsonnaples.com 5620 East 2nd StreetLong Beach, CA 90803(562) 439-7080 For fine Italian cuisine in an elegant yet laidback atmosphere, pay a visit to Michael’s on Naples. Set a little further away from the hustle and bustle on 2nd Street, this spot offers a chance to dine on fresh food. With a team that believes in making nearly everything from scratch, dishes to try include the Agnello 52—a rack of Colorado lamb—and the zuppa di pesce, a soup with clams, mussels, shrimp, octopus and sea bass in lobster broth. Another reason this restaurant is so nice is that you can head up to the rooftop for gorgeous views of the sunset and a spot to relax as the sky turns to black and fills with stars.



BO-beau kitchen + roof tap

144 Pine Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 983-0056

www.cohnrestaurants.com 144 Pine AvenueLong Beach, CA 90802(562) 983-0056 While the eatery has a relatively casual environment, BO-beau kitchen has stunning décor including plush seating and reclaimed wooden tables. There is a rooftop beer garden that offers views of the surrounding downtown buildings, and a charming environment in which to meet friends or make new ones. The eatery serves up bistro plates like ratatouille, a wagyu burger, roasted chicken, bone-in ribeye and pork porterhouse, but they also offer flatbreads, calamari, shrimp cocktail, escargot, soups and salads. More casual bites can be found at the rooftop roof tap, from poutine and mac and cheese to Bavarian pretzels, grilled eggplant or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.



Roe Seafood

5374 East 2nd Street

Long Beach, CA 90803

(562) 546-7110

www.roeseafood.com 5374 East 2nd StreetLong Beach, CA 90803(562) 546-7110 Also on 2nd Street, Roe Seafood is one of the most enjoyable places for seafood lovers. With a sit-down dining restaurant and an express fish market option, it’s easy to find the type of environment and food you’re looking for when you visit Roe. The restaurant offers upscale dishes like king crab, Peruvian scallops, lobster tail, seafood chowder, salads with seafood, smoked fish, ceviche and sushi as well as special seafood towers, called Little Fish or Big Fish. The quick-service Xpress option, instead, offers poke, popcorn shrimp, seasonal oysters, tacos, fish sandwiches, burritos, a salmon burger and more.



James Republic

500 East First Street

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 901-0235

www.jamesrepublic.com 500 East First StreetLong Beach, CA 90802(562) 901-0235 A meal at James Republic ensures a thoughtfulness not found at every restaurant. With a menu that changes each day to reflect what is available in local markets, food is as fresh as can be and combines these ingredients with naturally raised meats, poultry and seafood. There are a variety of vegetarian dishes available at James Republic as well. At the eatery, dine on things like crispy shishito peppers, Greek salad, eggplant dip, Brussels sprouts, salmon tartare, rice with chicken, pork belly or charred octopus. Another option is to build your own board with select cheeses and meats as well as things like apple butter, nectarine jam or smoked olives.



Beachwood BBQ & Brewing

210 East 3rd Street

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 436-4020

www.jamesrepublic.com 210 East 3rd StreetLong Beach, CA 90802(562) 436-4020 With other locations in nearby Seal Beach and Huntington Beach, Beachwood BBQ has made a name for itself locally as a fantastic place to get barbecue food. The restaurant is steeped in tradition, offering slow-smoked meats that are dry rubbed and well-seasoned to produce the best flavor. Rather than putting sauces on the meats, they focus on seasoning and leave the sauces up to you at the table so you can find the flavor that suits you best. Enjoy ribs, smoked ha, pulled pork, brisket and more as well as more unique dishes like the duck and alligator gumbo or the chili made from the burnt ends of the brisket. The restaurant also offers a variety of craft beers on draft.

Byline: Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She blogs at Pure Wander and freelances for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.