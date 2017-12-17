Filed Under:best of, best of l.a., Best of Los Angeles, Eat See Play, Jarone Ashkenazi
(credit: Shutterstock)
 
Whether you are a cookie, cake, ice cream or pie person, Los Angeles’ restaurants offers something for everyone. Even though the weather across LA is mostly sunny and warm, Angelenos are still craving unique sweet treats. If you’re looking for some great wintery dessert, we’ve compiled a list of the most mouth-watering sweet treats to try.
 
the stalking horse Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: The Stalking Horse)


Sticky Toffee Bread Pudding
The Stalking Horse
thestalkinghorsepub.com

The authentic English brewpub experience in West LA features a menu of pastries, pies and vegan options on top of their pub-fare menu. Try their sticky toffee bread pudding which is served warm with Van Leeuwen ice cream and the seasonal fruit cobbler which served in a cast iron with flaky pastry top and you wouldn’t even know they are vegan.

van leeuwen Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Van Leeuwen)


Seasonal Ice Cream Flavors
Van Leeuwen
www.vanleeuwenicecream.com

The artisanal ice cream company will be announcing a new lineup of limited-edition seasonal flavors that will be available starting Friday, December 15th. One of these flavors is the vegan planet earth which is comprised of their coconut and cashew-rich vegan ice cream base, and adds spirulina to give an all-natural, vibrant blue hue. Fluffy and delicious bites of matcha cake (made with Kettl Tea matcha) are folded in, so that when scooped, the ice cream looks like the planet earth.

blacksmiths Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Blacksmiths)


92 Layer Nutella Crepe Cake
Blacksmiths 
www.blacksmithsla.com

Blacksmith’s Restaurant & Bar/Lounge provides diners elevated American cuisine in the heart of DTLA’s Historic Core. Their new over-the-top dessert is the 92 layer Nutella crepe-cake with butter cream frosting, coffee caramel sauce, orange & apricot jam, and black berry cream.

margos Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Margo’s)


Croissant Bread Pudding
Margo’s
margossantamonica.com

Served warm, the croissant bread pudding is drizzled in dulce de leche and accompanied by vanilla bean ice cream, for the perfect combination of warm and cold.  

primos Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Nicholas Primo)


Hanukkah Jellies 
Primo’s Donuts
www.primosdonuts.com

The family owned and operated donut shop on National and Sepulveda has been serving warm tasty donuts since it first opened in 1956. For the past 62 years to celebrate Hanukkah, Primo’s makes its famous Hanukkah jellies (sufganiyot), warm raised donuts filled with fresh raspberry jelly and delicately coated with fine powdered sugar.

beelmans Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Beelman’s)


Ice Cream Sundae 
Beelman’s
www.beelmans.com

Beelman’s is a 100% plant-based, Asian influenced restaurant by chef Caroline Concha, boasting elevated plant-based pub fare ranging from bar snacks to main dishes and even Sunday brunch. One of their delectable desserts for winter is their ice cream sundae which features Van Leeuwen ice cream, vanilla & honeycomb ice creams, cinnamon sugar buñuelo (fried dough ball), roasted peanuts, chocolate & caramel sauces and topped with coconut whipped cream

Grand Chocolate Macaron
Otium
www.otiumla.com

The grand chocolate macaron created by Otium’s pastry chef Allison Osorio is a standout dessert currently offered this winter. An inventive spin on the classic French macaroon, it’s made with olive oil jam, salted caramel ice cream and peanuts.

milk jar Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Milk Jar Cookies)


Peppermint Bark Cookies
Milk Jar
www.milkjarcookies.com

The peppermint bark cookie at Milk Jar Cookies is made with peppermint dough, white chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate chips and a sprinkling of crushed candy cane. Yum!

 
sidecar Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Tawny Alipoon Photography)


Chocolate Peppermint Doughnut
Sidecar Doughnuts
www.sidecardoughnuts.com

Sidecar’s signature raised chocolate peppermint doughnut is topped with a house made chocolate peppermint glaze and crumbled peppermint candies. 

DIY S’Mores
Salt Restaurant
www.marinadelreyhotel.com

The DIY s’mores here are perfect for cold winter nights! Graham crackers, toasted marshmallows, pot au chocolate, and strawberries make up these camp-fire treats.

Deep Fried Fruit Cake Bread Pudding
Grill ‘Em All
www.grillemallburgs.com

All December long, enjoy this tasty deep fried fruit cake style bread pudding topped with cream cheese frosting, sprinkles & candy canes.

Apple Fritters
R10 Social House
www.r10socialhouse.com

R10’s apple fritters are mixed with fresh chopped up apples and high-quality ricotta cheese served alongside house made berry-chamomile steeped coulis and warm hazelnut ganache. 

doma kitchen Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Doma Kitchen)


Nutella & Banna Stuffed Panettone French Toast
Doma Kitchen
www.domakitchen.com

French toast gets a twist with Doma’s nutella and banana stuffed panettone French toast. The mile-high domed Italian Christmas bread, is stuffed with raisins and candied orange, giving it a light and airy texture and richly flavored with eggs and butter.

the standing room Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: The Standing Room)


Green Tea Cannoli
The Standing Room
thestandingroomrestaurant.com

The Standing Room has combined a popular Italian dessert with their favorite Asian tea to create a green tea cannoli. Simply made with cannoli shells, their signature green tea filling, and white chocolate ganache drizzled with pieces of dark chocolate garnish and powdered sugar

chaya Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Chaya)


Caramelized Banana Tart
Chaya Venice
www.thechaya.com

Their scrumptious caramelized banana tart served with banana ice cream and chocolate dipped banana for anyone to go bananas over!

Chocolate-Hazelnut Feuilletine
The Raymond
www.theraymond.com

The chocolate-hazelnut feuilletine here is made with hazelnut caramel tuille, chocolate mousse, malted milk ice cream and bourbon caramel sauce.

Gingerbread Cheesecake
Costero
www.sheratonlax.com

The gingerbread cheesecake here is dripping in salted caramel, crushed pistachios and topped with chantilly cream. It’s the perfect sweet treat!

mrs fields Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Mrs. Fields)


Mega Cookie 
Mrs. Fields
www.mrsfields.com

Mrs. Fields released their whopping 5.5 ounce mega cookie, an iconic cookie with nearly triple the size and proprietary chocolate chips to offer a delicious gooey creation. It is nearly three times the size of the Mrs. Fields classic cookie.

Elvis Pie
Federal North Hollywood
www.thefederalbar.com

Bite into the Elvis Pie here, which is made with peanut butter mousse, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and topped with caramelized banana.

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich
Toca Madera 
www.tocamadera.com

Indulge in a warm cinnamon & sugar churro, filled with dulce de leche ice cream with spiced Mexican chocolate shavings. Upon request, this dessert can be made vegan.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
www.shadehotel.com

Milk chocolate mousse, coffee ice cream, caramel mallow, brûléed banana, cacao nib powder make up this tasty winter dessert at Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge! 

Bûche de Noël
FrankieLucy Bakeshop
frankielucybakeshop.com

FrankieLucy’s classic Bûche de Noël is a chocolate sponge cake roll with cream cheese sweet cream covered in rich dark chocolate ganache and decorated in chocolate bark. Slivered almond pinecones, meringue mushrooms, and a cranberry holly sprig top it off!

Jameson Bread Pudding
The Bellwether 
www.thebellwetherla.com

Through the winter season, The Bellwether serves a Jameson bread pudding with Jameson butterscotch, salted caramel ice cream, and candied pecans.

Chocolate Peppermint Cake
The Belvedere 
www.peninsula.com

The Chocolate Peppermint Cake at The Belvedere is included as a part of the ‘petite pastries’ served with The Peninsula Beverly Hills’ legendary Afternoon Tea. It features a festive twist through the month of December.

Zabaglione Italian Eggnog Gelato Affogato
Gelateria Uli 
www.gelateriauli.com

Made with milk, cream, sugar, all-natural stabilizers, egg yolks, Marsala wine and served with two scoops of espresso poured on top, the Zabaglione Italian Eggnog Gelato Affogato is one you won’t want to miss this season.

rock Best Desserts For Winter 2017/2018 In Los Angeles

(credit: Rock & Brews)


Winterland Brownie Sunday
Rock & Brews
www.rockandbrews.com

Bite into this decadent and freshly baked brownie topped with crushed peppermint candies and white chocolate syrup. It is offered at participating Rock & Brews locations for their Hoppy Holidays seasonal food and drink promotion starting December 8 through the 23.

Jarone Ashkenazi is a freelance writer who covers restaurants, bars, travel, sports and other lifestyle topics. View his work at www.jaroneashkenazi.com, or connect with him on Twitter: @JaroneAsh.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch