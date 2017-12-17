(credit: Shutterstock)



Whether you are a cookie, cake, ice cream or pie person, Los Angeles’ restaurants offers something for everyone. Even though the weather across LA is mostly sunny and warm, Angelenos are still craving unique sweet treats. If you’re looking for some great wintery dessert, we’ve compiled a list of the most mouth-watering sweet treats to try.





Sticky Toffee Bread Pudding

The Stalking Horse

thestalkinghorsepub.com The Stalking Horse The authentic English brewpub experience in West LA features a menu of pastries, pies and vegan options on top of their pub-fare menu. Try their sticky toffee bread pudding which is served warm with Van Leeuwen ice cream and the seasonal fruit cobbler which served in a cast iron with flaky pastry top and you wouldn’t even know they are vegan.



Seasonal Ice Cream Flavors

Van Leeuwen

www.vanleeuwenicecream.com Van Leeuwen The artisanal ice cream company will be announcing a new lineup of limited-edition seasonal flavors that will be available starting Friday, December 15th. One of these flavors is the vegan planet earth which is comprised of their coconut and cashew-rich vegan ice cream base, and adds spirulina to give an all-natural, vibrant blue hue. Fluffy and delicious bites of matcha cake (made with Kettl Tea matcha) are folded in, so that when scooped, the ice cream looks like the planet earth.



92 Layer Nutella Crepe Cake

Blacksmiths

www.blacksmithsla.com Blacksmiths Blacksmith’s Restaurant & Bar/Lounge provides diners elevated American cuisine in the heart of DTLA’s Historic Core. Their new over-the-top dessert is the 92 layer Nutella crepe-cake with butter cream frosting, coffee caramel sauce, orange & apricot jam, and black berry cream.



Croissant Bread Pudding

Margo’s

margossantamonica.com Margo’s Served warm, the croissant bread pudding is drizzled in dulce de leche and accompanied by vanilla bean ice cream, for the perfect combination of warm and cold.



Hanukkah Jellies

Primo’s Donuts

www.primosdonuts.com Primo’s Donuts The family owned and operated donut shop on National and Sepulveda has been serving warm tasty donuts since it first opened in 1956. For the past 62 years to celebrate Hanukkah, Primo’s makes its famous Hanukkah jellies (sufganiyot), warm raised donuts filled with fresh raspberry jelly and delicately coated with fine powdered sugar.



Ice Cream Sundae

Beelman’s

www.beelmans.com Beelman’s Beelman’s is a 100% plant-based, Asian influenced restaurant by chef Caroline Concha, boasting elevated plant-based pub fare ranging from bar snacks to main dishes and even Sunday brunch. One of their delectable desserts for winter is their ice cream sundae which features Van Leeuwen ice cream, vanilla & honeycomb ice creams, cinnamon sugar buñuelo (fried dough ball), roasted peanuts, chocolate & caramel sauces and topped with coconut whipped cream

Grand Chocolate Macaron

Otium

www.otiumla.com Otium The grand chocolate macaron created by Otium’s pastry chef Allison Osorio is a standout dessert currently offered this winter. An inventive spin on the classic French macaroon, it’s made with olive oil jam, salted caramel ice cream and peanuts.



Peppermint Bark Cookies

Milk Jar

www.milkjarcookies.com Milk Jar The peppermint bark cookie at Milk Jar Cookies is made with peppermint dough, white chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate chips and a sprinkling of crushed candy cane. Yum!



Chocolate Peppermint Doughnut

Sidecar Doughnuts

www.sidecardoughnuts.com Sidecar Doughnuts Sidecar’s signature raised chocolate peppermint doughnut is topped with a house made chocolate peppermint glaze and crumbled peppermint candies.

DIY S’Mores

Salt Restaurant

www.marinadelreyhotel.com Salt Restaurant The DIY s’mores here are perfect for cold winter nights! Graham crackers, toasted marshmallows, pot au chocolate, and strawberries make up these camp-fire treats.

Deep Fried Fruit Cake Bread Pudding

Grill ‘Em All

www.grillemallburgs.com Grill ‘Em All All December long, enjoy this tasty deep fried fruit cake style bread pudding topped with cream cheese frosting, sprinkles & candy canes.

Apple Fritters

R10 Social House

www.r10socialhouse.com R10 Social House R10’s apple fritters are mixed with fresh chopped up apples and high-quality ricotta cheese served alongside house made berry-chamomile steeped coulis and warm hazelnut ganache.



Nutella & Banna Stuffed Panettone French Toast

Doma Kitchen

www.domakitchen.com Doma Kitchen French toast gets a twist with Doma’s nutella and banana stuffed panettone French toast. The mile-high domed Italian Christmas bread, is stuffed with raisins and candied orange, giving it a light and airy texture and richly flavored with eggs and butter.



Green Tea Cannoli

The Standing Room

thestandingroomrestaurant.com The Standing Room The Standing Room has combined a popular Italian dessert with their favorite Asian tea to create a green tea cannoli. Simply made with cannoli shells, their signature green tea filling, and white chocolate ganache drizzled with pieces of dark chocolate garnish and powdered sugar



Caramelized Banana Tart

Chaya Venice

www.thechaya.com Chaya Venice Their scrumptious caramelized banana tart served with banana ice cream and chocolate dipped banana for anyone to go bananas over!

Chocolate-Hazelnut Feuilletine

The Raymond

www.theraymond.com The Raymond The chocolate-hazelnut feuilletine here is made with hazelnut caramel tuille, chocolate mousse, malted milk ice cream and bourbon caramel sauce.

Gingerbread Cheesecake

Costero

www.sheratonlax.com Costero The gingerbread cheesecake here is dripping in salted caramel, crushed pistachios and topped with chantilly cream. It’s the perfect sweet treat!



Mega Cookie

Mrs. Fields

www.mrsfields.com Mrs. Fields Mrs. Fields released their whopping 5.5 ounce mega cookie, an iconic cookie with nearly triple the size and proprietary chocolate chips to offer a delicious gooey creation. It is nearly three times the size of the Mrs. Fields classic cookie.

Elvis Pie

Federal North Hollywood

www.thefederalbar.com Federal North Hollywood Bite into the Elvis Pie here, which is made with peanut butter mousse, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and topped with caramelized banana.

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

Toca Madera

www.tocamadera.com Toca Madera Indulge in a warm cinnamon & sugar churro, filled with dulce de leche ice cream with spiced Mexican chocolate shavings. Upon request, this dessert can be made vegan.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch

Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge

www.shadehotel.com Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge Milk chocolate mousse, coffee ice cream, caramel mallow, brûléed banana, cacao nib powder make up this tasty winter dessert at Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge!

Bûche de Noël

FrankieLucy Bakeshop

frankielucybakeshop.com FrankieLucy Bakeshop FrankieLucy’s classic Bûche de Noël is a chocolate sponge cake roll with cream cheese sweet cream covered in rich dark chocolate ganache and decorated in chocolate bark. Slivered almond pinecones, meringue mushrooms, and a cranberry holly sprig top it off!

Jameson Bread Pudding

The Bellwether

www.thebellwetherla.com The Bellwether Through the winter season, The Bellwether serves a Jameson bread pudding with Jameson butterscotch, salted caramel ice cream, and candied pecans.

Chocolate Peppermint Cake

The Belvedere

www.peninsula.com The Belvedere The Chocolate Peppermint Cake at The Belvedere is included as a part of the ‘petite pastries’ served with The Peninsula Beverly Hills’ legendary Afternoon Tea. It features a festive twist through the month of December.

Zabaglione Italian Eggnog Gelato Affogato

Gelateria Uli

www.gelateriauli.com Gelateria Uli Made with milk, cream, sugar, all-natural stabilizers, egg yolks, Marsala wine and served with two scoops of espresso poured on top, the Zabaglione Italian Eggnog Gelato Affogato is one you won’t want to miss this season.



Winterland Brownie Sunday

Rock & Brews

www.rockandbrews.com Rock & Brews Bite into this decadent and freshly baked brownie topped with crushed peppermint candies and white chocolate syrup. It is offered at participating Rock & Brews locations for their Hoppy Holidays seasonal food and drink promotion starting December 8 through the 23.