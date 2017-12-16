SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death while driving in Santa Ana, police said Saturday.
The shots were reported at 10:43 p.m. Friday in the area of South Bristol Street and McFadden Avenue, Santa Ana Police Cmdr. Michael Claborn said.
The victim, driving a compact pickup truck, was driving south on Bristol Street, passing McFadden Avenue, when the shots were heard but no one was seen, Claborn said.
He was struck several times in the upper body, causing him to careen into the center median and travel into oncoming traffic lanes before resting against a curb, Claborn said. The man died at the scene.
No one else was injured, Claborn said.
Santa Ana police homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (714) 245-8390.
