FIRE LATEST: Thousands More Flee As Thomas Fire Flares Up Saturday  | Closures And Evacuations
Live Blog | Listen Live | Full Coverage
#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
Filed Under:Found Child, LAPD, Parents

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  —  The LAPD is hoping the public can help identifying a found boy’s family member or legal guardian.

A boy, about 8-10 years of age, was observed by Los Angeles Police Department Officers sitting alone on a Metro Purple Line train heading towards Union Station. The child was not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The child is Asian with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. The child is wearing a red long sleeve shirt, tan pants and camouflage tennis shoes.

The boy has autism and has been unable to tell police who his parents or guardian are.

If you know who the child belongs to,  please contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, Officer Carson at (213) 996-1800.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch