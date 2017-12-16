LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD is hoping the public can help identifying a found boy’s family member or legal guardian.
A boy, about 8-10 years of age, was observed by Los Angeles Police Department Officers sitting alone on a Metro Purple Line train heading towards Union Station. The child was not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The child is Asian with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. The child is wearing a red long sleeve shirt, tan pants and camouflage tennis shoes.
The boy has autism and has been unable to tell police who his parents or guardian are.
If you know who the child belongs to, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, Officer Carson at (213) 996-1800.
During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).