(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

By Cedric Williams

With the exception of cornerback Kayvon Webster, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon last week against Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Rams appear likely to have all of their starters available for Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams had been without key starters c (shoulder) on offense and Connor Barwin (broken arm) on defense, due to injury. But both players were full participants in practice on Thursday and Friday, and neither player was listed on the team’s official injury report, which released late Friday evening.

In fact, the only player on the Rams’ injury report was reserve quarterback Brandon Allen, who didn’t practice at all this week and was formally listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Woods, who was LA’s leading receiver in targets, receptions, and yards when he went down, has missed three straight games. But after returning to practice and experiencing no pain this week, Woods told the team’s website he was very excited about this week’s game against the rival Seahawks.

“We must win the game,” Woods said. “We know it’s Seattle. We know there’s a lot on the table. But other than that, we must win this game. We go in prepping to win. There’s always a lot at the table when you’re trying to win — no matter if it’s Seattle, Philadelphia, whoever’s lined up. We’re going in like it’s all we’ve got and it’s our last game left.”

Seattle had four players on its injury report. DT Nazair Jones (ankle) and LB K.J. Wright (concussion) were listed as doubtful for Sunday, while LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) was listed as questionable.

S Kam Chancellor (neck) was formally listed as out for Sunday. But that was not surprise, as Chancellor, who will not play again this season, has been on injured reserve since November 27 and has not appeared in Seahawks game or practice since Nov. 9.