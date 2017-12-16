LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rock star Gene Simmons is vigorously defending himself against a lawsuit that accuses him of sexual battery.

The suit was filed by an unidentified female radio personality who says Simmons made unwanted advances, placed his hand on her knee and kept it there and groped her during a photo shoot at the opening of Rock & Brews, a San Bernardino restaurant he co-owns. She also said he “forcibly flicked/struck” her in the middle of her throat and engaged her in unwanted sexual innuendo.

The woman’s lawyer told the San Bernardino Sun his client was “embarrassed and humiliated” by her Nov. 1 encounter with Simmons. He told the paper, “She filed suit because she wanted to make a strong statement that his behavior is unacceptable and she wants to see an end to this type of behavior.”

Today, Simmons wrote:

Friends,

I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media.

For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way.

I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.

–Gene Simmons

Last month, two women — and actress and an artist — traded stories about Simmons on Twitter that he denied through a spokesperson.

The actress, Mary E. McGlynn, said Simmons pointed to his groin area and said “that’s the fun machine.”