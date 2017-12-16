FIRE LATEST: Thousands More Flee As Thomas Fire Flares Up Saturday  | Closures And Evacuations
TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Temple City, a sheriff’s deputy said.

The stabbing occurred a little after 6:10 a.m. in the 5500 block of Alessandro Avenue, where the victim, described as an elderly man, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene regarding a “check the welfare” call and upon their arrival found the man, who had suffered at least one stab wound to the upper torso, Navarro-Suarez said. A motive for the death was not immediately known.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the death to call them at (323) 890-5500.

  1. Daniella Crigler says:
    December 16, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Elderly people should not live alone. Where is his family members?

