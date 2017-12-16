TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Temple City, a sheriff’s deputy said.
The stabbing occurred a little after 6:10 a.m. in the 5500 block of Alessandro Avenue, where the victim, described as an elderly man, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene regarding a “check the welfare” call and upon their arrival found the man, who had suffered at least one stab wound to the upper torso, Navarro-Suarez said. A motive for the death was not immediately known.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the death to call them at (323) 890-5500.
Elderly people should not live alone. Where is his family members?