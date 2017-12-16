ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — CHP chased a stolen car suspect described as armed and dangerous Saturday.
After the suspect crashed his vehicle in Rosemead, a standoff followed.
The pursuit ended at Hellman Avenue and New Avenue.
The chase started in Riverside on the 215 Freeway, authorities said.
CHP pitted the vehicle causing the suspect to hit a pole. They then parked a patrol car right behind the suspect to keep him hemmed in.
During the standoff, what appeared to be friends or family members, approached the vehicle several times presumably asking the suspect to give himself up.