FIRE LATEST: Thousands More Flee As Thomas Fire Flares Up Saturday  | Closures And Evacuations
Live Blog | Listen Live | Full Coverage
#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
Filed Under:Chase, CHP, Pitt, Pursuit, Riverside, Rosemead, Standoff

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA)  —  CHP chased a stolen car suspect described as armed and dangerous Saturday.

After the suspect crashed his vehicle in Rosemead, a standoff followed.

The pursuit ended at Hellman Avenue and New Avenue.

The chase started in Riverside on the 215 Freeway, authorities said.

CHP pitted the vehicle causing the suspect to hit a pole. They then parked a patrol car right behind the suspect to keep him hemmed in.

During the standoff, what appeared to be friends or family members,  approached the vehicle several times presumably asking the suspect to give himself up.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch