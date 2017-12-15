#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
Ten days after it flared up near the Sepulveda Pass, the Skirball Fire was 100 percent contained Thursday evening.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ten days after it flared up near the Sepulveda Pass, the Skirball Fire was 100 percent contained Thursday evening, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

The 422-acre Skirball Fire broke out at 4:50 a.m. Dec. 6 on the east side of the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive. It destroyed six homes and damaged 12 others, and at one time prompted the evacuation of about 700 homes and an apartment building. It also shut down the 405 Freeway for several hours.

Arson investigators with the Los Angeles Fire Department earlier this week announced the fire had been caused by a cooking fire at an encampment near the 405 Freeway.

Investigators have not arrested any suspects, and it is not clear whether the blaze was intentionally set.

A car lies among the ruins caused by the Skirball fire at the end of Linda Flora Drive on December 6, 2017 in Bel-Air, California. (Photo by Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Though it’s not known if the fire began at a homeless encampment, L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz this week introduced an emergency motion to obtain a report on hillside homeless encampments; the motion was approved by the council 11-0.

During the course of the blaze, one firefighter suffered neck burns, and two others had minor injuries.

LAFD’s Erik Scott said firefighters would continue to monitor the area as a precaution.

