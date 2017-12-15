LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ten days after it flared up near the Sepulveda Pass, the Skirball Fire was 100 percent contained Thursday evening, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.
The 422-acre Skirball Fire broke out at 4:50 a.m. Dec. 6 on the east side of the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive. It destroyed six homes and damaged 12 others, and at one time prompted the evacuation of about 700 homes and an apartment building. It also shut down the 405 Freeway for several hours.
Arson investigators with the Los Angeles Fire Department earlier this week announced the fire had been caused by a cooking fire at an encampment near the 405 Freeway.
Investigators have not arrested any suspects, and it is not clear whether the blaze was intentionally set.
Though it’s not known if the fire began at a homeless encampment, L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz this week introduced an emergency motion to obtain a report on hillside homeless encampments; the motion was approved by the council 11-0.
During the course of the blaze, one firefighter suffered neck burns, and two others had minor injuries.
LAFD’s Erik Scott said firefighters would continue to monitor the area as a precaution.