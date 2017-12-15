SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives are searching for a serial rapist they say preys on prostitutes.

The suspect “hires” the women on the guise of pay-for-play sex but authorities says he ends up kidnapping the women, raping them and then dumping them from his vehicle.

The man has struck at least 12 times since January 2014, authorities said.

The suspect’s victims have ranged from 15 to 46 years old KCAL9’s Dave Lopez reports.

Detectives held a press conference this morning hoping to shed light on the baffling case.

The suspect struck early this morning along Western Avenue. They said he kidnapped a woman who was working the streets at gunpoint. She was taken to a second location where she was raped.

Despite the fact the man’s description has varied, and wildly, police believe the one man is responsible for all the attacks.

“The victims have been cooperating with us, but unfortunately, we don’t have a better description of either the vehicle or the suspect,” said LAPD Captain Billy Hayes.

It is believed the man drives a black pickup truck. He’s been described as in his 20s, some said he was closer to 50.

Some of the women said he was about 160 pounds and some said he was closer to 200.