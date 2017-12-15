#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
#CHiPsForKids: We're in Orange County Starting at 11am! Join us at Kawasaki Motors in Foothill Ranch. More Info
The lawsuit alleges that Texas-based Academy Sports & Outdoors was negligent in selling an AR-556 rifle to shooter Devin Patrick Kelley.
Filed Under:gun regulation, Mass Shooting, Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Relatives of three people killed in the November shooting rampage inside a Texas church are suing a sporting goods chain that sold two firearms to the gunman.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks $25 million in damages. It alleges that Texas-based Academy Sports & Outdoors was negligent in selling an AR-556 rifle to Devin Patrick Kelley. The weapon was used in the Nov. 5 attack.

The lawsuit was filed in San Antonio by the family of Joann Ward. She and her two daughters were among the more than two dozen people killed in the attack.

The sporting goods retailer released a statement offering condolences to the victims but said it complied with all laws. The company previously confirmed Kelley purchased two firearms from two of its stores in San Antonio in 2016 and 2017.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch