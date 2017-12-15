#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
(WARNING: Video may contain explicit language)

PASADENA (CBSLA) — City officials Friday released video footage of an incident last month involving two Pasadena police officers that left an Altadena man with a broken leg.

The footage of the Nov. 9, 2017, incident was taken from body camera videos and videos from the patrol car and showed officers attempting to arrested Christopher Ballew, 21, following a traffic stop near Fair Oaks Avenue and Woodbury Road.

In the video, Ballew is seen apparently grabbing a police baton from one of the officers before the officer recovered the baton and struck Ballew with it on his back and leg, while a second officer hit him with blows.

It’s not clear what provoked the incident. The video begins with Ballew getting up from the ground near the wheel of a car

A Facebook user with Ballew’s name shared the video on Dec. 3.

Police officials said in November that Ballew was initially stopped for multiple traffic violations, but refused to comply with officers’ orders and then pulled a baton out of the hands of one of the officers.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to press charges against Ballew due to a “lack of evidence”.

