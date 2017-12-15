Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world. Over the course of a 17-race season, the most talented endurance athletes from across the globe compete on custom-designed tracks in front of nearly 50,000 fans at each live event inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America. Don’t miss the season opener on January 6th at Angel Stadium of Anaheim with another race returning to the Southland on January 20th. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com.
Angel Stadium of Anaheim Show Dates and Times:
January 6: 12:00p-6:00p (Practice, Qualifying and Pit Party); 6:30p (Race)
January 20: 12:00p-6:00p (Practice, Qualifying and Pit Party); 6:30p (Race)