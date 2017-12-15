#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
#CHiPsForKids: We're in Orange County Starting at 11am! Join us at Kawasaki Motors in Foothill Ranch. More Info
By Erica Olsen
Filed Under:monster energy supercross

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world. Over the course of a 17-race season, the most talented endurance athletes from across the globe compete on custom-designed tracks in front of nearly 50,000 fans at each live event inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America.  Don’t miss the season opener on January 6th at Angel Stadium of Anaheim with another race returning to the Southland on January 20th. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Show Dates and Times:

January 6: 12:00p-6:00p (Practice, Qualifying and Pit Party); 6:30p (Race)

January 20: 12:00p-6:00p (Practice, Qualifying and Pit Party); 6:30p (Race)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch