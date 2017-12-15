#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – An elderly man and woman were shot to death Friday morning in a possible murder-suicide in Huntington Beach, authorities said.

At 8:07 a.m., Huntington Beach police responded to reports of gunshots in the 4100 block of Aladdin Drive, near the Pacific Coast Highway.

Officers arrived to find a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, while the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she also died. Their names were not released.

The relationship between the two victims was unknown, police said. A motive for the shooting was not confirmed, although police said it may have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

Aladdin Drive was closed while police investigated.

