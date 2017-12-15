HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – An elderly man and woman were shot to death Friday morning in a possible murder-suicide in Huntington Beach, authorities said.
At 8:07 a.m., Huntington Beach police responded to reports of gunshots in the 4100 block of Aladdin Drive, near the Pacific Coast Highway.
Officers arrived to find a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, while the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she also died. Their names were not released.
The relationship between the two victims was unknown, police said. A motive for the shooting was not confirmed, although police said it may have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.
Aladdin Drive was closed while police investigated.