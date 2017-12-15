RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — It’s a murder mystery that’s baffled the sports world and police for years. Former L.A. Clipper Lorenzen Wright was murdered seven years ago.
Sports Director Jim Hill reports that Wright’s ex-wife is behind bars tonight in Riverside, according to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department. It’s not clear if she was arrested in connection with the killing. The sheriff’s department can only say she was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
Wright was drafted by the L.A. Clippers in 1996, he went on to play for the Grizzlies, Hawks, Kings and Cavs.
In July of 2010 Wright’s ex-wife Sherra told police he left her home near Memphis with a large amount of money. Hours later police got a 9-1-1 call from his cell phone — the dispatcher heard eleven gunshots. Wright’s body was found nine days later.
Just a few weeks ago there was a break in the case when police found the gun that killed him and arrested landscaper Bill Turner. Wright’s mother confronted him in court last week as he was arraigned.
It’s not clear if there’s a tie between Wright’s ex-wife and the landscaper.
Years ago a Memphis newspaper reported that police considered her a person of interest in Wright’s murder. The two have six children together.