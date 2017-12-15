#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more. Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
#CHiPsForKids: We're in Orange County Starting at 11am! Join us at Kawasaki Motors in Foothill Ranch. More Info
Filed Under:Lorenzen Wright

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — It’s a murder mystery that’s baffled the sports world and police for years. Former L.A. Clipper Lorenzen Wright was murdered seven years ago.

Sports Director Jim Hill reports that Wright’s ex-wife is behind bars tonight in Riverside, according to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department. It’s not clear if she was arrested in connection with the killing. The sheriff’s department can only say she was arrested on a fugitive warrant.

Wright was drafted by the L.A. Clippers in 1996, he went on to play for the Grizzlies, Hawks, Kings and Cavs.

In July of 2010 Wright’s ex-wife Sherra told police he left her home near Memphis with a large amount of money. Hours later police got a 9-1-1 call from his cell phone — the dispatcher heard eleven gunshots. Wright’s body was found nine days later.

Just a few weeks ago there was a break in the case when police found the gun that killed him and arrested landscaper Bill Turner. Wright’s mother confronted him in court last week as he was arraigned.

It’s not clear if there’s a tie between Wright’s ex-wife and the landscaper.

Years ago a Memphis newspaper reported that police considered her a person of interest in Wright’s murder. The two have six children together.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch