Filed Under:Azusa, Glendora, Groper

GLENDORA (CBSLA) — Police say a partially blind man has been using his disability to grope women in the foothills.

Anthony Michael Ramsey, 30, a transient, has been charged with four counts of sexual battery, according to the Glendora Police Department.

Police say he asked women for directions at bus stops in Glendora and Azusa, then sexually assaulted them after they helped him. Ramsey is partially blind, so he could see the women, according to police.

Ramsey is scheduled to appear in a West Covina courtroom Monday.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call Detective Chris Farino at (626) 914-8284 or email cfarino@glendorapd.org.

