LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: AT-M6 Walker (All Terrain Megacaliber Six) on display at the Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" held at The Shrine Auditorium on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

It’s very easy to get lost in the hustle of the holidays. To ensure you don’t get lost in everything you have to do, here is a list of things you are going to want to do this weekend.

Friday, December 15

Lightsaber Battle

Pershing Square

www.facebook.com Pershing Square If you weren’t lucky enough to land tickets to see the latest Star Wars flick, you can still participate in some intergalactic battle. Newmindspace are the same folks that organize epic, flash mob styled pillow fights across the country and they have really developed a following with their annual lightsaber battle. Fans of the saga can either bring their own or purchase a saber on site. This is a free event and great way to doing something wonderfully random on a Friday night.



Candytopia

LA Hangar Studios, Boyle Heights

Visit the latest and greatest pop up experience dedicated to all things candy! Explore the sprawling space at LA Hangar Studios in Boyle Heights and experience this three-month interactive installation which celebrates the colors, and flavors of our love of all things sugar! There are over a dozen spaces or enviornments to take in. From flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami, it’s a great place to take photos and have a blast!



See “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood

Why not see the movie everyone is talking about? There are five showings today for the film, six on Saturday and more on subsequent days. The film has gained critical acclaim in its reviews and is a must see! Get tickets here.

Saturday, December 16



Chill At The Queen Mary

Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90802

www.queenmary.com Queen Mary1126 Queens HwyLong Beach, CA 90802 For the 2017 installment of Chill at the Queen Mary, the footprint has grown to over 38,000 square feet of ice and snow. Taking their cues from Austria’s largest ice adventure park in world, there are now six different areas for visitors to enjoy. As for the activities, Chill offers winter driven twists on classics like bumper cars and shuffleboard. Guests can brave the two-story luge in the Matterhorn. Chill has even added their seasonal spin on the lazy river by building an ice track that surrounds the entire park, giving guests the ability to explore the totality of Chill while skating. In addition to the attractions, the park has also worked in a cultural component that gives guests an understanding of the holidays from six different regions throughout the world. Ticketholders can take a trip without every having to leave Rainbow Harbor.



Happy Place

1242 Palmetto St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

www.happyplace.me While much has been made about this pop-up installation as the latest destination for selfies, this multi-room sensory experience certainly lives up to its name. An overload of color and texture, guests can get interactive with the rooms as they jump into a pit of gold (foam, relax) or run their hands through a wave of confetti. Naturally this makes for some prime photo opportunities but real incentive for purchasing a ticket to Happy Place is it’s ability to make worrisome adults with real world stress, indulge in the whimsical for even a short while.

Sunday, December 17



Christmas Concert at the Bradbury

The Bradbury Building

304 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90013

www.laconservancy.org The Bradbury Building304 S BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90013 The Bradbury is an architectural marvel and an attraction all it’s own, but this weekend Angelenos can enjoy a chorale concert while appreciating the wonder of the building. Singing traditional Christmas favorites, the 30-person vocal choir was assembled by The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary’s University. There are three shows throughout Sunday afternoon, all of which promise to be sentimentally spectacular.



Snowy Plover Beach Walk

Annenberg Community Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Highway

Santa Monica, CA 90402

(310) 458-4904

www.annenbergbeachhouse.com You will have to get out of bed early on a Sunday but you will be rewarded with a morning stroll on the beach and a new appreciation for the small birds that call the beach home. Headed by knowledgeable volunteers from Annenberg Beach House, participants will get familiar with the snowy plover that spends their time on the sandy shores during the winter months. This event is free and open to all ages.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.