PACOIMA (CBSLA)   —  Five people have been transported to a hospital following a shooting in Pacoima.

Stu Mundel, reporting from Sky0, said at least five people suffered gunshot wounds.

The shootings took place outside a home at Jouett and Paula Streets in Pacoima.

The victims include two men in their 30s as well as a 9-year-old girl.

The two men are believed to be in critical condition. Another victim, also believed to be a man in his 30s,  had a wound to his extremities.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The victims were possibly shot with a rifle.

LAPD and LA City Fire were both on scene.

It was unclear if there was a suspect in custody.

 

 

 

