PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Five people have been transported to a hospital following a shooting in Pacoima.
Stu Mundel, reporting from Sky0, said at least five people suffered gunshot wounds.
The shootings took place outside a home at Jouett and Paula Streets in Pacoima.
The victims include two men in their 30s as well as a 9-year-old girl.
The two men are believed to be in critical condition. Another victim, also believed to be a man in his 30s, had a wound to his extremities.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
The victims were possibly shot with a rifle.
LAPD and LA City Fire were both on scene.
It was unclear if there was a suspect in custody.