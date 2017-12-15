#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more.
PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — Two men were shot and killed just outside a Denny’s restaurant in Panorama City early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported at about 3:20 a.m. at the corner of Van Nuys Boulevard and Chase Street, according to Los Angeles police.

The two men were sitting on a bus bench when a person with a gun walked up and opened fire. One of the men was declared at the scene, while the second died at a hospital.

Police say the shooting may have been gang-related.

The shooting was not connected with the diner. People who were inside the restaurant are not cooperating with detectives, police said.

