(credit: CBS)
PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — Two men were shot and killed just outside a Denny’s restaurant in Panorama City early Friday morning.
The shooting was reported at about 3:20 a.m. at the corner of Van Nuys Boulevard and Chase Street, according to Los Angeles police.
The two men were sitting on a bus bench when a person with a gun walked up and opened fire. One of the men was declared at the scene, while the second died at a hospital.
Police say the shooting may have been gang-related.
The shooting was not connected with the diner. People who were inside the restaurant are not cooperating with detectives, police said.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)