Filed Under:Alhambra

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – Detectives are investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding a woman’s fatal fall from the top floor of a parking garage in Alhambra early Thursday morning.

According to Alhambra police, at around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call from a man claiming that a woman he was with had fallen from the top of a five-story parking structure at 26 North 1st St.

Arriving officers pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said. Her name was not released.

Investigators later learned that the man who made the 911 call has a daughter with the victim. The daughter was in a car in the parking garage at the time of her mother’s fall, police said.

The current relationship between the man and victim was not confirmed. No arrests have been made. The circumstances that led up to the fall remain under investigation.

