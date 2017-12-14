LA Rams Week 15 Team Headlines: Rams Make Moves To Fill Open Roster Spots Club promotes one young DB and signs another learning Kayvon Webster will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

LA Chargers Week 15 Team Headlines: Chargers Look To Leave Arrowhead On Winning NoteTied for first place in the AFC West at 7-6 (Chiefs own the head-to-head tiebreaker), the Chargers will look to keep the momentum going that they started last month with a resounding thumping of Buffalo right before Thanksgiving.