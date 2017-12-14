RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — The homeowner doesn’t know if it’s a case of mistaken identity or a random attack.

Jinju Chong says it’s hard to watch the security video. A woman walks up to her front door and tries to start a fire.

“Just fear, fear of what could have happened if we weren’t so lucky. The house could have burned down,” Chong said.

In the video, the woman is seen walking up to the home just before midnight. She takes a container of gasoline out of her bag, pours it around the front of the house, then tries to light it.

“She doesn’t look like she’s scared of getting caught at all,” Chong said. “She just walks up very brazenly and looks at the sign that says video surveillance and keeps going. We slept through it. Had no idea that even happened until we woke up and saw the chair.”

Chong says she doesn’t recognize the woman and doesn’t know why her home was targeted.

“Absolutely no idea who this person is, it frightens me that someone out there that I do not know could intentionally want to harm my family.”

Luckily, the only harm was to a chair, which was burnt down to the frame. Chong is hoping someone will recognize this woman and turn her in before she tries something like this again.

“I’m scared to go to sleep.”

Arson investigators have not seen any similar cases in the area.