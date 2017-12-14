#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more
 Share Your Story | Celebrity Guests
UC data shows nearly 222,000 prospective undergraduates applied for at least one UC school for the fall of 2018.
Filed Under:College Admissions, Education, UC System

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Students are continuing to apply to the University of California system in record numbers for the 13th straight year.

Preliminary data released by the UC system Thursday shows nearly 222,000 prospective undergraduates applied for at least one UC school for the fall of 2018 during the application period that ended Nov. 30.

The figures include about 181,000 applications to become freshman and about 40,000 as transfer students.

Those numbers represent an increase of 5.7 percent from last year’s stack of applications — which totaled about 206,000.

The total is also bound to grow, as three schools in the system are accepting transfer applications until Jan. 8.

The biggest growth in applicants came for UC Riverside, a school with traditionally lower demand than most in the system.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch