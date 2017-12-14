#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more.
Share Your Story | Celebrity Guests | Full Recap
Filed Under:Jose Garcia, Lake forest, OC Deputies, Secret Santa, Sheriffs Deputies

LAKE FOREST  (CBSLA)  —  Some Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies got in touch with their inner Santa Thursday evening.

Giving at this time of year is a tradition for deputies. Each year, they choose community members who could use a helping hand.

This year, one recipient was Jose Garcia. To call him hardworking might be an understatement. To provide for his family, he works three jobs — 19 hours a day, seven days a week. They said it is rare for him to take a day off.

Deputies told CBS2’s Stacey Butler that Garcia is known for his infectious smile and happy-go-lucky demeanor.  And he was smiling tonight when the deputies handed him $500 to help him buy presents for his family.

Deputies pool some of their own money for the Secret Santa fund and they say they also have an anonymous donor who loves to help — and this year, that donor gave nearly $20,000.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch