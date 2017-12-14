LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — Some Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies got in touch with their inner Santa Thursday evening.
Giving at this time of year is a tradition for deputies. Each year, they choose community members who could use a helping hand.
This year, one recipient was Jose Garcia. To call him hardworking might be an understatement. To provide for his family, he works three jobs — 19 hours a day, seven days a week. They said it is rare for him to take a day off.
Deputies told CBS2’s Stacey Butler that Garcia is known for his infectious smile and happy-go-lucky demeanor. And he was smiling tonight when the deputies handed him $500 to help him buy presents for his family.
Deputies pool some of their own money for the Secret Santa fund and they say they also have an anonymous donor who loves to help — and this year, that donor gave nearly $20,000.