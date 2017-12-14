LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Bring an unopened gift for a group of Santas on wheels.
The motorcycle riders will start in Canyon Country at BMFC 101 16555 Sierra Highway and run to Hillsides, a foster care charity headquartered in Pasadena at 940 Avenue 64 on Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
You can donate toys at the location during the ride or during the following week. (Drive onto the campus, tell the parking attendant you’re dropping off toys and ask for the administration building.)
Hillsides offers care, advocacy, and innovative services that promote safe, permanent environments where children and youth can thrive.
Headquartered in Pasadena, the agency and its affiliation with Bienvenidos serves 13,000 children and families in Los Angeles County at 35 different locations including school-based offices in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Baldwin Park