CHINO (CBSLA) — Police in Chino have announced the arrest of a 33-year-old man they said stole “multiple” packages off porches in Chino Hills.
They identified the suspect as Shaun Manuel Adamson of Chino.
Police said Adamson stole the packages on December 11 from many residences along the 15000 block of Silver Springs Drive.
A search warrant was served at Adamson’s residence, where property belonging to the victims was found and recovered. Adamson was arrested for grand theft, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants in San Bernardino and Riverside County.
Adamson was booked into the West Valley Detention Center.
Police said they were releasing his booking photo as they believe he might have more victims.
Anyone with information regarding this case, or Adamson, is urged to contact Deputy G. Livingston at the Chino Hills Police/Sheriff’s Station at (909) 364-2000. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME.