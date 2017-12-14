FILLMORE (CBSLA) — A Cal Fire engineer with a pregnant wife died on the front lines of the Thomas Fire Thursday, authorities have confirmed.

A helicopter carrying retardant flying over a procession is an example of fire crews remaining focused while they mourned the loss of 32-year-old Corey Iverson. He and his wife Ashley also had a 2-year-old daughter. They were expecting their second child this spring.

“I am very saddened to report that a firefighter fatality has occurred on the Thomas Incident,” CAL Fire Chief Ken Pimlott wrote in a brief statement.

The massive blaze continues to rage above the hills in Fillmore. Latest Coverage: The Southern California Wildfires

Just after 3 p.m CBS2’s helicopter captured firefighters and everyday people saluting Iverson’s hearse as it drove his body to the Ventura County Coroner’s office.

Firefighters were dressed in their formal black uniforms with armbands to honor him. Flags at all Cal Fire facilities have been lowered to half-staff.

Procession has begun for #CalFire firefighter who passed in #ThomasFire in Fillmore today. pic.twitter.com/KN5csZb9Lo — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) December 14, 2017

Iverson died while battling the Thomas Fire in the hills above Fillmore. His body was retrieved in a hilly area.

Cal Fire says an accident team will investigate as the cause of death is unknown.

Maria Rosales and her family could see the flames from their home.

“At first it was just some but then it was the fire coming down and down,” Rosales said.

Iverson was member of Cal Fire based in San Diego and had been with the agency since 2009. As an engineer, Iverson was in charge of driving the truck and the movement of equipment.

“I really feel badly for them and everybody…this whole firefighting community is impacted,” A Fillmore resident said.