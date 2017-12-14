#CBSLAHelps: CBSLA is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Click Here to donate! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A CalTrans grant will expand a city program to coat streets with a special reflective surface that lowers the temperature on hot, sunny days. Councilman Bob Blumenfield tells KNX 1070 the stuff works.

 

Blumenfield represents the hottest part of Los Angeles, the West San Fernando Valley, where triple digit temperatures are further intensified by all of the city’s asphalt and concrete. He says the cool pavement initiative will be expanded along the Orange Line corridor, which is also in line for tree planting and other improvements.

