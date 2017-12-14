STUDIO CITY (CBSLA)— After more than a week of fires that have ravaged land and homes throughout Southern California, CBS2 and KCAL9, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is holding a telethon fundraiser to help those affected by the destruction.

Call (818) 821-1080 go to CBS2’s Red Cross donation page now! You can also text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more.

Alongside anchors and reporters, a roster of CBS stars will continue to man the phones and take donations Thursday, funds that will go to help the thousands Southland residents who have seen their lives uprooted as a result of the fires.

The Thomas Fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties alone has burned nearly 250,000 acres of land and destroyed almost 1,000 homes since Dec. 4. On Thursday afternoon, CAL FIRE said San Diego fire engineer Corey Iverson had died fighting the blaze. He was survived by his 2-year-old daughter and wife, who was expecting another child.

It’s tragic stories like Iverson’s that have prompted so many people to give their time, effort and money to such a noble cause.

The Creek Fire in Sylmar is almost fully contained, but not before it burned just over 15,000 acres near Sylmar.

Star of CBS’s hit “9JKL” Mark Feuerstein joined the KCAL team Thursday to throw in his support. He said his own daughter was distraught by the Creek Fire, which burned down the barn in Sylmar where the horse she rides once a month was kept. Fortunately, all the horses were rescued.

“NCIS” star Pauley Perett also dropped by, saying she is actually part of the firefighter family. She said her cousins in Alabama and Tenessee are firefighters, as well as her 82-year-old father.

Also Thursday, CBS2 news anchor Rick Garcia was live at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, where a donation center was set up to help victims of the devastation. Donate here.