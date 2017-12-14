LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Omarosa says she quit the White House but it’s with a large group of black people in homes all over America she found herself with at odds Thursday.

After appearing on “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts dismissed Omarosa by saying “Bye Felicia.” Roberts broke the unwritten rule of talk show hosts to never diss the guest, especially barely not off the program.

Omarosa later said that Roberts declared “Black women civil war.”

On GMA, Omarosa Manigault Newman — fired three times on “The Apprentice” — denied having been dragged out of the White House or throwing a temper tantrum. (That fact was reported by CBS, Fox, The Hill, CNN, and a variety of other sources.)

It was also widely reported that Omarosa, after being fired by chief of staff John Kelly, tried to enter the White House residential area and set off alarms. She scoffed at that saying that the report was “ridiculous” and the building is “the most secure building in the world.”

While working for Trump, Omarosa said Trump detractors would end up having to “bow” to him. That comment rankled the black community in particular and it was thrown back in her face all over social media Thursday.

Whoopi Goldberg excoriated Omarosa on “The View” and pointedly said the fired White House official is “nasty” to women of color. Co-host Sunny Hostin. a Blatina, added, “Truth be told, she’s really a pariah in the African-American community. She’s always been the villain and her [job] was almost a slap in the face to the African-American community.”

Goldberg wished Omarosa good luck on her job hunt, sarcastically, “and I really hope you find your people because maybe they’re looking for you.”

If there were to be a real “black woman civil war”, Omarosa would be on the side of the Confederacy. And she’d lose because she, Diamond and Silk and Stacy Dash would be the only ones on their side. #ByeFelicia — Rochelle 💜💕💜 (@KaylinWinters2) December 15, 2017

Question…. When Omarosa said "Her People"; Does anyone know who she was referring too? — Alandes Eure-Powell (@AlandesP) December 14, 2017

What does @OMAROSA mean by “My People”. Did she forget she disowned us when she got hired as a flunky. @pannlewis44 @birdieglad @DebdLun — Denise (@Ireland0828) December 15, 2017

Question for omarosa what do you mean by “my people” just who are you talking about? Certainly NOT black people #OmarosaFired — Jannette Headley (@HeadleyEttennaj) December 15, 2017

She was also blasted by several celebrities.

In 42 episodes that I produced of Celebrity Poker Showdown, Omarosa was the only player who was truly rude. And most of the others were actual celebrities. — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) December 14, 2017

What Chelsea Handler wrote to Omarosa had so many curse words in it, we are unable to print it here.Ditto, Billy Baldwin.

Omarosa, I’m sorry you got fired. At least you still have until tomorrow to sign up for health insurance at https://t.co/x7Clrwp6Ta — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) December 14, 2017

True story: A wonderful colleague just asked me, "Is Omarosa's real name Felicia?" He was dead serious. God bless him. I blinked approximately 17 times in a row trying to process and answer. You know who you are and I adore you! And sorry for all the blinking! And watch "Friday!" pic.twitter.com/sgBvtGcs6N — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 14, 2017

Author and TV writer Joe Keenan even put his thoughts to song.

I was miffed when Omarosa gloated that Trump's detractors would have to "bow to him." Rather than gloat back in her time of grief, I've adapted this classic Rodgers and Hammerstein song for her to use as the opening theme of her next reality show. #Omarosa pic.twitter.com/DKTfgt34Mn — Joe Keenan (@MrJoeKeenan) December 15, 2017

More ire was directed at Omarosa because during the morning interview she said, “I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people.”

We are & have been totally done with Omarosa. She can now go back to "her people", wherever they are. #AC360 #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/20auu491DO — Cheryl (@cheryl_brooks) December 15, 2017

Asked for specifics, she said “…when I can tell my story it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

Roberts later quipped to co-host George Stephanopoulos, “And I’m sure she will be selling that story.” And then she added, “Bye, Felicia.”

This Omarosa interview on GMA is b-a-n-a-n-a-s. Her answer on the Secret Service deactivating her WH badge makes NO sense. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) December 14, 2017