LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Omarosa says she quit the White House but it’s with a large group of black people in homes all over America she found herself with at odds Thursday.
After appearing on “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts dismissed Omarosa by saying “Bye Felicia.” Roberts broke the unwritten rule of talk show hosts to never diss the guest, especially barely not off the program.
Omarosa later said that Roberts declared “Black women civil war.”
On GMA, Omarosa Manigault Newman — fired three times on “The Apprentice” — denied having been dragged out of the White House or throwing a temper tantrum. (That fact was reported by CBS, Fox, The Hill, CNN, and a variety of other sources.)
It was also widely reported that Omarosa, after being fired by chief of staff John Kelly, tried to enter the White House residential area and set off alarms. She scoffed at that saying that the report was “ridiculous” and the building is “the most secure building in the world.”
While working for Trump, Omarosa said Trump detractors would end up having to “bow” to him. That comment rankled the black community in particular and it was thrown back in her face all over social media Thursday.
Whoopi Goldberg excoriated Omarosa on “The View” and pointedly said the fired White House official is “nasty” to women of color. Co-host Sunny Hostin. a Blatina, added, “Truth be told, she’s really a pariah in the African-American community. She’s always been the villain and her [job] was almost a slap in the face to the African-American community.”
Goldberg wished Omarosa good luck on her job hunt, sarcastically, “and I really hope you find your people because maybe they’re looking for you.”
She was also blasted by several celebrities.
What Chelsea Handler wrote to Omarosa had so many curse words in it, we are unable to print it here.Ditto, Billy Baldwin.
Author and TV writer Joe Keenan even put his thoughts to song.
More ire was directed at Omarosa because during the morning interview she said, “I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people.”
Asked for specifics, she said “…when I can tell my story it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”
Roberts later quipped to co-host George Stephanopoulos, “And I’m sure she will be selling that story.” And then she added, “Bye, Felicia.”