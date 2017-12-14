What You’re Doing This Weekend In Orange County

By Ramon Gonzales

With the big day inching closer, either you are scrambling to get your holiday errands wrapped up or you are procrastinating just like the rest of us. Either way, there are plenty of great distractions happening this weekend in Orange County. If you idea of being productive is having a good few days away from work, here is a quick menu of the best ways to utilize your weekend time.

FRIDAY

It’s A Wonderful Life

The Lido Theatre

3459 Via Lido

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 673-8350

https://regencymovies.com

There are a handful of films that are synonymous with the holidays. The story of George Bailey and his guardian angel Clarence is as important to the holidays as Saint Nick and his reindeer. If you are looking for a great way to find the true spirit of the season, a screen of It’s A Wonderful Life is a fail safe. The Lido Theatre is right near the water and a bevy of shops and restaurants.

Whosits & Whatsits Galore Pop Up Shop

Anaheim GardenWalk

400 W. Disney Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 635-7410

https://whositswhatsits.com/

As an online aggregate for all things fashionable, Whosits & Whatsits is hosting a week long pop up shop to centralize some of there featured brands in one place. Lining the walkways of the Anaheim Gardenwalk, guests can check out a collection of boutique brands without having to roam all over town. From art and collectibles to fashion and home décor, there is enough onsite that your gifting buying might turn into spoiling yourself.

SATURDAY

(Credit: OC Parks)

Christmas at the OC Zoo

OC Zoo

1 Park Irvine Rd

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 973-6847

Www.ocparks.com/zoo

While the zoo may not be on your radar for holiday festivities, the folks at OC Parks are putting together a full day of seasonal activities. Along with a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, in addition to a host of crafts and games, visitors will be able to watch the animals housed at the zoo receive their gifts. With admission costing all of $2, there is plenty of bang for your buck.

(Credit: Baldemar Fierro)

Docent Brewing

33049 Calle Aviador Suite C

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

www.docentbrewing.com

One of the newer breweries on the block, Docent not only makes fantastic juice, but their name isn’t just a clever pun. The stylish and sleek tasting room doubles as a discussion venue where staff plainly explains the what, where, why, and how of beer. Coaching guests through the different styles and sipping along the way make for a great way to kill some time. Not to mention, the digs make for a nice place to enjoy a pint or three.

SUNDAY

(Credit: The Muckenthaler Cultural Center)

Holiday Festival

Muckenthaler Cultural Center

1201 W. Malvern Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92833

(714) 738-6595

https://themuck.org

As a beacon of art and culture in Orange County, the Muck programs a diverse collection of events and exhibits. However, when it’s time to host a party, they definitely know how to cut loose. Their holiday festival is your company holiday party and family holiday get together all wrapped up in one. Among the amenities include and arts and crafts village, a play area for kids, a craft beer garden, and live music on the grounds. There will also be a host of food vendors on hand to make sure you get one last good splurge in before the new year’s resolutions.

The District

2437 Park Ave.

Tustin, CA 92782

(714) 259-9090

https://thedistricttl.com/

The mall can be a scary place to be during this time of year. However, The District is Tustin offers the kind of sprawling layout and retail options that make this a complete entertainment destination. Boasting an impressive list of restaurant and retail stores, the shopping is a given. If you are just looking to hang, The District also offer Freeze, Orange County’s largest outdoor ice skating rink. If a day of Christmas shopping is going to turn into a daylong excursion, make sure it’s here.