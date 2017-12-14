LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is entering its 11th day of red flag warnings, the longest run forecasters can remember.
Red flag warnings, which signify a high risk of wildfire due to low humidity and gusty winds, are in effect and scheduled to expire at 10 a.m. Friday for much of Los Angeles County.
Winds between 15 and 35 miles per hours are forecast in areas under warning, along with gusts of up to 50 mph and humidity levels as low as between 3 and 10 percent, according to a National Weather Service Statement.
Fire warnings are also in effect in several areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, where the 240,000-acre Thomas Fire continues to rage more than a week after it first broke out.
Sunny clear skies will bring temperatures of about 80 degrees to much of Los Angeles County Thursday.
