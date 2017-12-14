LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — More than a dozen people have been charged in connection with a pizza delivery-style drug ring out of Los Angeles that used a fleet of cars to fill telephone orders for heroin and cocaine.
Authorities arrested 40-year-old Sigifredo Gurrola Barrientos, the alleged manager of “Manny’s Delivery Service,” and seized 14 pounds of heroin. Six other people, who variously played roles like taking customer orders, coordinating deliveries, dispatched drivers, and purchased wholesale quantities of narcotics were also arrested.
Seven others are being sought in connection with the case.
Two Ventura County men were also named in a separate indictment for allegedly purchasing larger quantities of drugs from the service.
A federal indictment issued Tuesday alleges that the ring kept bulk narcotics in a stash house in the San Fernando Valley and filled small orders by having customers meet delivery vehicles at various locations.
Prosecutors also contend that the ring sold larger quantities of drugs as well.
The criminal charges include conspiracy and possessing drugs for distribution. Some of the charges carry a potential life sentence.
The seven defendants in custody are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.
