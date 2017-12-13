SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — The South Pasadena Police Department just added two extra special members to its force.
As KCAL9/CBS2’s Jo Kwon reports, the police force on Wednesday made 8-year-old Sofia Angelats an honorary K9 handler and her dog Lucy an honorary police K9.
“I love her with all my heart,” said Sofia about Lucy.
The Angelats adopted Lucy eight years ago. This year Lucy was diagnosed with a degenerative disease.
“Degenerative Myelopathy. It’s the same as humans and ALS,” said Sofia.
Mom and dad say the news was especially sad for Sofia.
“We had been notified that Sofia had been crying in school,” said Sofia’s mom.
They set out on a mission to do something special for the best buds. They found a story about a dog with the same disease getting a special honor from the local police department.
“So I emailed our police chief and asked if they had a certificate to give our daughter,” said Sofia’s mom.
South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller said of course.
“Very easy decision,” said Miller.