GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at an abandoned construction site in Garden Grove Tuesday afternoon.
The body displayed signs of trauma and authorities are labeling the death suspicious, said Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney.
The body of the man, who authorities believed to have been between 19 and 25, was reported at 4:50 p.m. at 10080 Garden Grove Blvd., an abandoned construction site in a busy retail district, Whitney said. The property has a multi-story, unfinished steel-framed structure on the premises.
“Detectives observed trauma on the victim and at this point they are investigating this as a suspicious death,” Whitney said. “The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.”
Garden Grove detectives interviewed witnesses who discovered the body at the construction site.
Anyone with information regarding the man’s death was urged to contact the Garden Grove Police Department at 714-741-5422.
