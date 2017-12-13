LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — School’s in for summer – at least in the Los Angeles Unified school district.
The LAUSD Board of Education voted 4-3 on Tuesday continue to start classes in mid-August for the next three years, a move that has prompted complaints from some parents.
Under the calendar structure – which the LAUSD has used since the 2012-13 school year – classes will begin before Labor Day, and students will get a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday and three weeks’ vacation for winter break between the first and second semesters.
“In approving calendars through 2020-21 instead of for a single year, board members said they hoped to provide stability by allowing families and employees to plan activities well in advance,” a LAUSD statement said.
But some parents who favor a later start to allow for more time for summer programs and family vacations blasted the decision.
Families have also complained that they are unable to travel due to “affordability and time-off periods” that coincide with the August start period.
The first day of school for the 2018-19 year will be Aug. 14, 2018.
