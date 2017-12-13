Actress Lake Bell is a relatively new resident in the Los Angeles area. The New York native moved from Brooklyn to California after she had her baby. Bell and her husband Scott Campbell wanted more outdoor space for their kids and knew they could still achieve all of their dreams in LA. Earlier this year, Bell wrote, directed and starred in the movie “I Do… Until I Don’t.” Lake recently sat down with CBS Local to explain why she moved to LA, her favorite date night spots in town and how she wants to be a role model for her daughter by changing her behavior.