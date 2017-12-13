#CBSLAHelps: On Thursday, CBSLA is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money for victims of the Southern California firestorms. Donate now or text CBSLAHELPS to 75759 to learn more | Share Your Story
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — One child suffered minor injuries and another child and father were unharmed when the man’s car got stuck on railroad tracks and slammed into by a train.

With the train rapidly approaching near Marborough and Chicago avenues Wednesday evening, the father was able to get himself and one child out of the car but could not get the other young boy out. Luckily the boy was in the back passenger side seat as the train sideswiped the car on the driver’s side, Riverside police said. The 30-mile-per-hour impact was not a direct hit, police said.

Police said the man was following his GPS and may not have realized he turned on to the train tracks.

The boy was taken to Loma Linda Children’s Hospital and was treated for minor abrasions.

 

