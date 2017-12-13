HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — If it wasn’t enough to see Dwayne Johnson in the next blockbuster film, or in a hit TV show, or blowing up social media with one of his many selfies, you can now see his name immortalized on a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A star for Johnson, who has evolved from a football player to a WWE star to an A-list celebrity and actor, will be unveiled Wednesday, one week before the release of his latest film, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” a sequel to the smash hit “Jumanji” that starred the late Robin Williams.

This has been a big week for Johnson, who also announced he was expecting a second child with girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. The couple made their first appearance after the announcement at the Hollywood premiere of “Jumanji.”

Johnson was born May 2, 1972, in the east San Francisco Bay Area community of Hayward and raised in Hawaii and Pennsylvania.

Johnson played defensive tackle at the University of Miami. His football career ended with a stint on the practice roster of the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in 1995.

Johnson became a professional wrestler in 1996, following his father, Rocky Johnson, and grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. He would become an eight-time World Wrestling Federation/World Wrestling Entertainment champion.

He turned his talent for playing to the wrestling crowd into an in-demand acting career. He most recently starred in a film adaptation of “Baywatch,” the disaster blockbuster “San Andreas,” and has joined the wildly popular “Fast and Furious” franchise. He voiced and sang for the character Maui in the animated film “Moana” and also stars in the HBO comedy “Ballers.”

His domination doesn’t end on the big or small screen, either. Johnson was named the most popular actor on social media by The Hollywood Reporter in August, with a combined 167 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

