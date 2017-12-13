LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s going to be an earthquake for show business in Los Angeles. The Disney Fox deal is expected to be official Thursday.
In what could be the biggest entertainment takeover in history, Disney would get 20th Century Fox Television an Film studios, the FX Network, The Nat Geo Network and others.
Just as Disney expanded the Star Wars franchise, who knows what they’ll do with Fox hits like the Simpson’s or Family Guy. It could also be a chance for Disney to go after Netflix’s piece of the streaming pie.
Michael Schneider, Variety editor at large discusses the mega deal with KNX 1070.
As the deal between Disney and Fox nears its close, reports are coming in that the agreed upon value of the Fox assets being handed over to Disney will be valued at $60 billion.