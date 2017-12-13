BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — A doughnut shop clerk was shot early Wednesday during an armed robbery.
Modoo Donuts, 5411 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, is back open, but workers are very shaken after the overnight robbery.
The clerk was serving a customer at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when a man with a gun jumped behind the counter and demanded cash. During a struggle, the robber fired a shot and hit the worker.
The doughnut shop worker was shot in the chest and grazed in the head. He was treated at the scene by paramedics, then taken to a hospital. Police are interviewing him for a possible suspect description.
A second worker at the shop at the time of the robbery was not hurt.
“It’s one of the businesses that’s open when I’m on my way to work,” customer Sybil Earl said. “It’s terrible. Very nice people work here – very, very nice.”
Security video of the robbery has been turned over to police.
The suspect got away with cash and ran away on foot.