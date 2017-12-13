California Assembly Proposes $4.3 Billion In New Spending California Assembly Democrats say they want to use the windfall from a growing economy to expand a tax credit for the working poor and extend health coverage to immigrants living in the country illegally.

Jury Recommends Palmdale Man Be Sentenced To Death In Gabriel Fernandez Torture-Killing A jury recommended Wednesday that a Palmdale man be sentenced to death for the torture-murder of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son, who was repeatedly shot with a BB gun, beaten and forced to sleep in a small cabinet with his hands and feet bound and his mouth gagged.