LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday expressed no concern over a report about their new pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani.
The Japanese import — sought after by all 30 MLB teams — reportedly has a slight tear in a right elbow ligament.
The team said it was consistent with the right elbow of any 23-year-old pitcher.
Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday that Ohtani has a first-degree UCL sprain in his throwing arm.
“The only understanding we have is [it’s] really just something that’s behind him,” manager Mike Scioscia told reporters Wednesday at the winter meetings in Orlando.
Scioscia added, “There’s no concern, and there’s no restrictions. He’ll be full go in spring training.”
The elbow issue was told to all 30 MLB teams and that information didn’t seem to deter anyone from wanting to sign the two-way player.
The Yahoo report added, Ohtani received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to relieve elbow pain in October.