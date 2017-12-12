Temple Beth El
2A Liberty
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
(949) 362-3999
www.tbesoc.org
Date: December 15, 2017
Honoring Hanukkah and special teachers in the area, the Temple Beth El Hanukkah Celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. on December 15, 2017 with fun activities for all to enjoy. Enjoy fun activities for all ages, including eating latkes, playing dreidel, building a Hanukkiah, and take funny photos! Also on hand will be a Hanukkah sing along and lighting at 5:40 p.m., and a dinner with families with young children at 5:55 p.m. The event is $15 for adults, and $10 for children.
Fashion Island
401 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 721-9800
Date: December 12, 2017
Celebrate Hanukkah with a Menorah lighting ceremony on the first night of the Festival of Lights! Festive traditions, as well as sweet treats, singing and more will be put on by Chabad Jewish Center of Newport Beach.
Pretend City
29 Hubble
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 428-3900
Pretend City Children’s Museum in Irvine will be offering a different activity every day of Chanukah as part of normal museum admission. Families will celebrate a range of activities, including:
- December 12: Storytime – Runaway Dreidel
- December 13: Menorah Lighting
- December 14: Menorah Handprint Art
- December 15: Popsicle Star of David Craft
- December 16: Storytime – Celebrating Chanukah: Eight Nights
- December 17: Storytime – Greenberg’s Messy Hanukkah
- December 18: Music & Movement Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel
- December 19: Storytime – Hanukkah Moon
- December 20: Music & Movement – Hanukkah, Hanukkah
Monarch Beach Resort
1 Monarch Beach Resort N
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 234-3200
www.monarchbeachresort.com
Date: December 12 – 19, 2017 at 7pm
Celebrate Hanukkah with a Menorah lighting and comedy night with Emmy award winner and comedian Brian Kiley at The Monarch Beach Resort. Enjoy latkes and refreshments, too!
Laguna Main Beach
Cobblestone Area
Date: December 17, 2017 at 2pm
Head to Laguna Beach for an event put on by Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach! A DJ and dancing, lighting of the Surfboard Menorah, kids crafts, street performers, jugglers and stiltwalkers will be on hand, as well as latkes, gelt, face painting and more! It’s great fun for the entire family!