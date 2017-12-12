(credit: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images)

With festivals, food, lighting ceremonies and entertainment in Southern California, Hannukah has arrived for the holiday season. Throughout Orange County, there are special celebrations being held to provide fun for the entire family and commemorate the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. For eight special nights, Jews celebrate with latkes, the lighting of the menorah, gelt and more. Here are the best celebrations happening in OC this year.

Temple Beth El Hanukkah Celebration

Temple Beth El

2A Liberty

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

(949) 362-3999

www.tbesoc.org

Honoring Hanukkah and special teachers in the area, the Temple Beth El Hanukkah Celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. on December 15, 2017 with fun activities for all to enjoy. Enjoy fun activities for all ages, including eating latkes, playing dreidel, building a Hanukkiah, and take funny photos! Also on hand will be a Hanukkah sing along and lighting at 5:40 p.m., and a dinner with families with young children at 5:55 p.m. The event is $15 for adults, and $10 for children.

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Fashion Island

401 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 721-9800

Celebrate Hanukkah with a Menorah lighting ceremony on the first night of the Festival of Lights! Festive traditions, as well as sweet treats, singing and more will be put on by Chabad Jewish Center of Newport Beach.

Pretend City – Hoorah For Chanukah

Pretend City

29 Hubble

Irvine, CA 92618

Pretend City Children's Museum in Irvine will be offering a different activity every day of Chanukah as part of normal museum admission. Families will celebrate a range of activities, including: December 12: Storytime – Runaway Dreidel

December 13: Menorah Lighting

December 14: Menorah Handprint Art

December 15: Popsicle Star of David Craft

December 16: Storytime – Celebrating Chanukah: Eight Nights

December 17: Storytime – Greenberg’s Messy Hanukkah

December 18: Music & Movement Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel

December 19: Storytime – Hanukkah Moon

December 20: Music & Movement – Hanukkah, Hanukkah

Dana Point – Monarch Beach Resort

Monarch Beach Resort

1 Monarch Beach Resort N

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 234-3200

www.monarchbeachresort.com

Celebrate Hanukkah with a Menorah lighting and comedy night with Emmy award winner and comedian Brian Kiley at The Monarch Beach Resort. Enjoy latkes and refreshments, too!