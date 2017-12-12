THE LATEST: Santa Ana Winds Push Thomas Fire Toward Santa BarbaraClosures And Evacuations 
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wildfires are still raging across Southern California, although crews are making progress.

According to Cal Fire, almost 9,000 firefighters remain on the line. Fires have burned nearly 260,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 structures.

Here the latest significant updates from the SoCal fires still burning:

THOMAS FIRE – Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Acres burned: 234,500
Containment: 20 percent
SKIRBALL FIRE – Los Angeles County
Acres burned: 422
Containment: 85%
